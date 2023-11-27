Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Manson stats and insights
- Manson is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Manson has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
