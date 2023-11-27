Can we count on Devon Toews lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Toews' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:09 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:49 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:57 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 23:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 27:53 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

