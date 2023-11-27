Should you bet on Brandon Powell scoring a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell's 22 grabs have gotten him 224 yards (20.4 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 31 times.

Powell, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0

