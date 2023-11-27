The Colorado Avalanche (14-6) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) at home on Monday, November 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

During the last 10 outings for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 44 goals while their defense has conceded 30 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 43 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with nine goals (20.9% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Avalanche 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-145)

Avalanche (-145) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Lightning Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (14-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.

Colorado is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche are 13-2-0 in the 15 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 26 points).

In the 11 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 10-1-0 record (20 points).

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-3-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 3rd 3.75 Goals Scored 3.71 4th 11th 2.9 Goals Allowed 3.52 27th 5th 32.7 Shots 29.9 22nd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 19th 19.75% Power Play % 34.72% 2nd 5th 87.5% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 10th

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

