Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Andrew Cogliano find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Cogliano has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 37.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 74 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.