The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.
  • South Dakota has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 341st.
  • The Coyotes' 85.2 points per game are 23.3 more points than the 61.9 the Falcons give up.
  • South Dakota is 4-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Dakota scored 78.3 points per game last season, 16.8 more than it averaged on the road (61.5).
  • At home, the Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.9.
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) too.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 VMI W 85-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/18/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 93-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 Northland W 100-48 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/26/2023 Air Force - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/28/2023 Waldorf - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

