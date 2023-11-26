The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.

South Dakota has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.

The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 341st.

The Coyotes' 85.2 points per game are 23.3 more points than the 61.9 the Falcons give up.

South Dakota is 4-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Dakota scored 78.3 points per game last season, 16.8 more than it averaged on the road (61.5).

At home, the Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.9.

Beyond the arc, South Dakota drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule