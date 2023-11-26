Michael Porter Jr. is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (10-6) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) go head to head at Ball Arena on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSW

ALT, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets lost their previous game to the Rockets, 105-86, on Friday. Nikola Jokic was their high scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 38 19 8 3 0 3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20 5 3 3 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 14 7 1 1 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 28.2 points, 13.5 boards and 8.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter is averaging 16.9 points, 1.3 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 11.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 boards per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 10.8 points, 2.0 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 28.7 14.3 9.6 1.6 0.8 1.4 Aaron Gordon 13.3 8.6 4.1 1.0 0.7 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 19.3 7.5 1.0 0.5 0.9 3.3 Reggie Jackson 13.3 2.4 4.1 0.3 0.4 1.6 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.6 1.7 3.5 1.2 0.4 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.