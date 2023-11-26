Bookmakers have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 30.5-point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 2.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 13.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Sunday.

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Sunday's prop total.

He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday (3.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +128) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 15.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 2.4 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 7.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

Gordon's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Sunday over/under.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Wembanyama's 19 points per game are 0.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Sunday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 16.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 17.

His per-game rebound average of 6.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.