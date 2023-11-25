The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is a 10.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Wyoming ranks 18th-worst in total offense (317.1 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 62nd with 374.7 yards allowed per game. Nevada has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 13th-worst in total offense (309 total yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (445.7 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. Nevada Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -10.5 -115 -105 41.5 -110 -110 -450 +325

Looking to place a bet on Wyoming vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wyoming Recent Performance

The Cowboys have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 367.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-60-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 338.7 total yards per contest (54th).

In terms of scoring offense, the Cowboys rank 11th-worst with 26.7 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 58th by surrendering 19.3 points per game over their last three contests.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Wyoming, who ranks seventh-worst in passing offense (211.7 passing yards per game) and -48-worst in passing defense (243.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three contests.

In terms of rushing offense, the Cowboys rank 19th-worst with 156 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 40th by allowing 95.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.

Over their last three contests, the Cowboys have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Wyoming has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 13 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming has a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Wyoming games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Wyoming has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Wyoming has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys an 81.8% chance to win.

Bet on Wyoming to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 1,658 yards (150.7 ypg) on 134-of-223 passing with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 307 rushing yards on 92 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has racked up 785 yards on 133 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Wyatt Wieland's leads his squad with 382 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 28.8 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

John Michael Gyllenborg has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

DeVonne Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 31 tackles.

Easton Gibbs is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 88 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

Wrook Brown has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.