MWC foes meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium.

Wyoming ranks 19th-worst in total offense (317.1 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 62nd with 374.7 yards allowed per contest. This season has been hard for Nevada on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up only 18.4 points per game (11th-worst) and ceding 32.6 points per game (21st-worst).

Wyoming vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Wyoming vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Wyoming Nevada 317.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309 (122nd) 374.7 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.7 (123rd) 149.6 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.5 (94th) 167.5 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (116th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,658 yards, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 307 yards (27.9 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 133 times for 785 yards (71.4 per game), scoring four times.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 35 receptions for 382 yards (34.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has caught 18 passes for 317 yards (28.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

John Michael Gyllenborg has been the target of 34 passes and hauled in 19 grabs for 316 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada this season. He has 1,305 passing yards (118.6 per game) while completing 55.4% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 504 yards (45.8 ypg) on 118 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run for 496 yards across 143 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell leads his team with 562 receiving yards on 29 receptions with two touchdowns.

Spencer Curtis has caught 25 passes and compiled 303 receiving yards (27.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell's 56 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 267 yards and one touchdown.

