Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
Can we count on Ryan Johansen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Johansen has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
