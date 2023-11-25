On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Cale Makar going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • Makar has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:25 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 3 0 3 25:21 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

