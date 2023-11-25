The Colorado Avalanche (13-6) will host the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a victory in their last game.

The Flames' game against the Avalanche will air on ESPN+ and ALT, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 57 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 72 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 41 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 19 5 24 29 11 18 - Mikko Rantanen 19 12 13 25 9 10 55.2% Nathan MacKinnon 19 6 18 24 21 8 45.4% Valeri Nichushkin 19 9 9 18 8 6 33.3% Devon Toews 19 3 9 12 11 12 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames' total of 68 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Flames have 61 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Flames are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Flames have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.

Flames Key Players