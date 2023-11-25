Avalanche vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 25
Ahead of a Saturday, November 25 matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) at Ball Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (13-6) are dealing with six players on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Logan O'Connor
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the league (72 total, 3.8 per game).
- Their goal differential (+15) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 61 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Calgary has given up 68 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the league.
- Their -7 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Avalanche vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-175)
|Flames (+145)
|6.5
