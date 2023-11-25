Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 42.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:07 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:46 Home W 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:13 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:20 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

