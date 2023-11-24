Valeri Nichushkin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Wild - November 24
The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Nichushkin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Valeri Nichushkin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Nichushkin Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 18:56 on the ice per game.
- Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Nichushkin has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Nichushkin has an assist in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 64.5% that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Nichushkin has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Nichushkin Stats vs. the Wild
- On defense, the Wild are allowing 68 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-15).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|18
|Games
|3
|17
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|2
