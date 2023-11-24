Friday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at Frost Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-39 and heavily favors South Dakota State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Jackrabbits head into this game after a 78-38 loss to South Carolina on Monday.

South Dakota State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

South Dakota State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 74, South Carolina State 39

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jackrabbits put up 78.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) last season while giving up 60.6 per outing (80th in college basketball). They had a +622 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

South Dakota State's offense was more productive in Summit games last season, tallying 85.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 78.3 PPG.

The Jackrabbits averaged 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, they averaged 72.4 points per contest.

South Dakota State allowed 60.6 points per game in home games, compared to 60.1 in road games.

