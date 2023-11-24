Ryan Johansen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Wild - November 24
The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a wager on Johansen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Ryan Johansen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)
Johansen Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.
- Johansen has scored a goal in five of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Johansen has a point in five of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- In one of 18 games this year, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- The implied probability that Johansen goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Johansen Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|18
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
