The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a projected competitive matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2), who have -105 moneyline odds. The contest on Friday begins at 6:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 19 games this season.
- The Penguins have been victorious in five of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).
- The Sabres have claimed an upset victory in three, or 25.0%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has put together a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).
- Buffalo has a record of 3-9 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|6-4
|5-5-0
|6.6
|3.50
|2.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.50
|2.10
|5
|16.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-4-2
|5-5
|4-6-0
|6.5
|2.70
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-4-2
|2.70
|3.30
|4
|14.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-1
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sabres Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|6-4
|5-5-0
|6.6
|3.50
|2.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.50
|2.10
|5
|16.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-4-2
|5-5
|4-6-0
|6.5
|2.70
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-4-2
|2.70
|3.30
|4
|14.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-1
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.