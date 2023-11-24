How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (7-6) will host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
- Denver is 10-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Nuggets put up are 7.8 more points than the Rockets allow (105.8).
- When Denver scores more than 105.8 points, it is 10-3.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are posting 9.3 more points per game (118.6) than they are in away games (109.3).
- At home, Denver is surrendering 2.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than away from home (109.9).
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.3 threes per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is one more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
