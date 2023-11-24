The Houston Rockets (7-6) will host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: Altitude Sports
Live Stream: Fubo

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 10-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.

The 113.6 points per game the Nuggets put up are 7.8 more points than the Rockets allow (105.8).

When Denver scores more than 105.8 points, it is 10-3.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are posting 9.3 more points per game (118.6) than they are in away games (109.3).

At home, Denver is surrendering 2.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than away from home (109.9).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.3 threes per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is one more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries