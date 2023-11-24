Can we anticipate Joel Kiviranta finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Minnesota Wild at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.