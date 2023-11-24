Devon Toews Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Wild - November 24
Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild meet on Friday at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Toews intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Devon Toews vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
|Avalanche vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Wild Prediction
|Avalanche vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Wild Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Wild
Toews Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 23:20 on the ice per game.
- Toews has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Toews has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Toews has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Toews has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Toews Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|18
|Games
|3
|11
|Points
|3
|3
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|3
