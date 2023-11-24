Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild meet on Friday at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Toews intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Devon Toews vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 23:20 on the ice per game.

Toews has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toews has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Toews Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 11 Points 3 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

