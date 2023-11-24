The Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun included, take on the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Braun produced 13 points and seven rebounds in a 124-119 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Braun's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.7 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 16.2 15.7 PR -- 14.3 14.3



Christian Braun Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Braun has made 3.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

Braun's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.6 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 105.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 22.2 per game.

Christian Braun vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 14 0 1 0 0 0 0

