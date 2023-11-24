The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) are favored when they visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) on Friday, November 24. The Avalanche are -130 on the moneyline to win against the Wild (+105) in the game, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Wild Betting Trends

Colorado's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

The Avalanche have won 64.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (11-6).

The Wild have been an underdog in seven games this season, and did not pull off an upset in any of them.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Colorado has compiled a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Minnesota has been an underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 8-1-1 6.4 4.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.2 3.5 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.6 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.6 3.6 6 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.