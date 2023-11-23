The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.
  • Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.
  • Last year, the Aggies recorded only 4.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).
  • Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
  • Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Nittany Lions scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Penn State had a 17-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M was worse when playing at home last season, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Aggies surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than in away games (67).
  • When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (68.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions conceded six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Penn State knocked down fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (40%) as well.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 83-53 Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State W 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

