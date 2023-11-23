The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in a battle of SEC foes.

Ole Miss has the 52nd-ranked defense this year (23.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 16th-best with 36.5 points per game. Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS with 23.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 85th with 27.5 points given up per game on defense.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Ole Miss Mississippi State 469.1 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (107th) 378.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (47th) 176.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (78th) 293 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.5 (114th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,889 yards (262.6 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 347 rushing yards on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 933 yards on 209 carries while finding paydirt 14 times.

This season, Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 82 times for 458 yards (41.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 824 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has totaled 44 catches and eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has put up a 755-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 70 targets.

Jordan Watkins has been the target of 72 passes and racked up 52 catches for 734 yards, an average of 66.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recored 1,419 passing yards, or 129 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 534 yards, or 48.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Seth Davis has run for 356 yards across 59 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 620 (56.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put up a 415-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 34 passes on 55 targets.

Justin Robinson has racked up 221 reciving yards (20.1 ypg) this season.

