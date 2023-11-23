When the Ole Miss Rebels square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 23, our projection model predicts the Rebels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-10.5) Toss Up (54.5) Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 19

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Rebels' record against the spread is 5-4-1.

In games it is played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Ole Miss has an ATS record of 3-2.

This season, four of the Rebels' 10 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 54.5, 5.5 points fewer than the average total in Ole Miss games thus far this season.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

Mississippi State games this season have averaged an over/under of 49.3 points, 5.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 36.5 23.7 44.1 20.6 23.0 29.3 Mississippi State 23.2 27.5 27.9 26.3 15.0 29.5

