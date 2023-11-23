How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will welcome in the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Michigan State vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- Penn State vs Texas A&M (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- Last season, the Sooners had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents made.
- Oklahoma had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Sooners were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Sooners put up were seven fewer points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
- Oklahoma had a 6-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Iowa put together a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
- The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed to opponents.
- When Iowa gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 8-3.
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma posted 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was three more points than it averaged on the road (66.3).
- In 2022-23, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Oklahoma fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.9.
- At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).
- Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|Texas State
|W 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.