How to Watch Lions vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions (8-2) enter a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Lions vs. Packers Insights
- The Lions score seven more points per game (27.2) than the Packers allow (20.2).
- Green Bay scores 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.9 Detroit gives up.
- The Lions average 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers allow per matchup (327.9).
- Green Bay averages 319.6 yards per game, just 6.6 more than the 313 Detroit gives up.
- The Lions rush for 136.6 yards per game, just 1.9 more yards than the 134.7 the Packers allow per contest.
- This season Green Bay piles up 102.1 rushing yards per game, 12.6 more than Detroit allows (89.5).
- The Lions have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Green Bay has 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for Detroit.
Lions Home Performance
- The Lions' average points scored at home (30) is higher than their overall average (27.2). But their average points conceded at home (21.4) is lower than overall (22.9).
- The Lions accumulate 395.4 yards per game at home (4.2 less than their overall average), and give up 281.8 at home (31.2 less than overall).
- Detroit's average passing yards gained (252.8) and conceded (184.2) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 263 and 223.5, respectively.
- At home, the Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game and concede 97.6. That's more than they gain (136.6) and allow (89.5) overall.
- The Lions' offensive third-down percentage at home (46.7%) is higher than their overall average (42.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.1%) is lower than overall (35.3%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 26-14
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 41-38
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Chicago
|W 31-26
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|-
Packers Away Performance
- The Packers score 22.2 points per game in away games (two more than their overall average), and concede 20.8 away from home (0.6 more than overall).
- On the road, the Packers accumulate 313.6 yards per game and concede 339.8. That's less than they gain overall (319.6), but more than they allow (327.9).
- Green Bay's average passing yards gained (205.8) and allowed (184) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 217.5 and 193.2, respectively.
- The Packers rack up 107.8 rushing yards per game in away games (5.7 more than their overall average), and give up 155.8 in away games (21.1 more than overall).
- The Packers convert 44.8% of third downs on the road (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 34.8% on the road (4.4% lower than overall).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 20-3
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 23-19
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
