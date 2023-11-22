The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 144.5.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -1.5 144.5

Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats

Every game South Dakota State has played this season has gone over 144.5 combined points scored.

South Dakota State has a 152-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.5 more points than this game's total.

South Dakota State are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

South Dakota State has put together a 1-2-0 ATS record this season compared to Southern Miss, who hasn't covered a spread yet this year.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 0 0% 65.2 140.6 60 136.6 136 South Dakota State 3 100% 75.4 140.6 76.6 136.6 146.8

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits' 75.4 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 60 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60 points, South Dakota State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 0-3-0 0-2 0-2-0 South Dakota State 1-2-0 1-1 3-0-0

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits

Southern Miss South Dakota State 2-0 Home Record 1-1 0-1 Away Record 0-1 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-1-0 70 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79 54 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-0-0

