The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

In games South Dakota State shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.

The Jackrabbits are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 135th.

The Jackrabbits score 15.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allow (60).

South Dakota State has a 1-4 record when putting up more than 60 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

The Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, South Dakota State performed better at home last season, making 9.7 threes per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage away from home.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule