Can we count on Ryan Johansen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

