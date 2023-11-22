The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Nuggets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 110 - Nuggets 109

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-0.9)

Magic (-0.9) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.1

The Nuggets (5-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 42.9% less often than the Magic (11-3-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (38.5%) than Orlando (5-1) does as the underdog (83.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Orlando and its opponents do it more often (35.7% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (28.6%).

The Nuggets have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-4) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (5-5).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 113.2 points per game on offense, the Nuggets rank 16th in the NBA. On defense, they give up 107.7 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

Denver ranks 14th in the NBA with 44.1 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.4 rebounds allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.3 dimes per game.

Although Denver is forcing 12.3 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks fourth-best in the league by committing just 12.4 turnovers per contest.

So far this season, the Nuggets are draining 11.5 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.7% (18th-ranked) from downtown.

