Nuggets vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Orlando Magic (9-5), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center, will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Nuggets (10-4). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Nuggets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|217.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-4)
|217.5
|-184
|+154
|Nuggets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Magic Prediction
Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 107.7 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The Magic put up 110.6 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 106.6 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by four points per game.
- These teams score a combined 223.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 214.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 5-9-0 ATS this season.
- Orlando has covered 11 times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.
Nuggets and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+425
|+220
|-
|Magic
|+25000
|+10000
|-
