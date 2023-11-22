Should you wager on Jonathan Drouin to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Drouin has no points on the power play.

Drouin's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:32 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

