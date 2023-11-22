Celtics vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Eastern's best teams, the Boston Celtics (11-3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), take the court at TD Garden on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points at home. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in three of 14 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score over 234.5 points.
- Milwaukee's contests this season have a 238.5-point average over/under, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.
- Milwaukee's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.
- The Bucks will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
- Milwaukee has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bucks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Bucks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Bucks Prediction
|Celtics vs Bucks Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|21.4%
|117.2
|238
|106.6
|224.3
|225.6
|Bucks
|10
|71.4%
|120.8
|238
|117.7
|224.3
|232.5
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering four times in five home games, and four times in nine road games.
- The 117.2 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks allow (117.7).
- Boston has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 117.7 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- This season, Milwaukee is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).
- The Bucks score an average of 120.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics give up.
- Milwaukee is 5-8 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scores more than 106.6 points.
Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|8-6
|6-4
|7-7
|Bucks
|5-9
|0-0
|9-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Bucks
|117.2
|120.8
|7
|4
|4-2
|5-8
|5-1
|10-3
|106.6
|117.7
|3
|23
|8-5
|3-4
|11-2
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.