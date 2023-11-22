Cale Makar will be among those in action Wednesday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Makar against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Cale Makar vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Makar has averaged 23:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Makar has a goal in four of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 17 games this year, Makar has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 12 of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Makar goes over his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 3 27 Points 2 4 Goals 1 23 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.