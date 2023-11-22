The Colorado Avalanche (11-6), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators, host the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Canucks took down the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their most recent outing.

The Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests, totaling 37 goals while giving up 36 in that period. On 41 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (17.1%).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (11-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).

In the eight games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-1-0.

When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 9-3-0 (18 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 1-3-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 4.11 1st 13th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 1st 34.1 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 30.99% 3rd 5th 86.76% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 22nd

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

