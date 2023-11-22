Entering a game against the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1), the Colorado Avalanche (11-6) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed
Samuel Girard D Questionable Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Carson Soucy D Out Foot
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out Head
Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • Colorado has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (64 total, 3.8 per game).
  • It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

Canucks Season Insights

  • With 78 goals (4.1 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
  • Vancouver concedes only 2.4 goals per game (46 total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Their +32 goal differential is the best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-165) Canucks (+140) 6.5

