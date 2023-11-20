Valeri Nichushkin will be among those on the ice Monday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:35 per game on the ice, is +5.

Nichushkin has scored a goal in five of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nichushkin has a point in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nichushkin has an assist in six of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nichushkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 16 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

