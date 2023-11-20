How to Watch the South Dakota vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) take on the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN U
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 73.5 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 67.6 the Coyotes allow to opponents.
- Arizona is 5-0 when it scores more than 67.6 points.
- South Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Coyotes put up are 8.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.7).
- South Dakota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.
- When Arizona gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-1.
- The Coyotes shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats' 45 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.4 higher than the Coyotes have conceded.
South Dakota Leaders
- Grace Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Tori Deperry: 12.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Kendall Holmes: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Natalie Mazurek: 6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Carley Duffney: 6.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 72-59
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/18/2023
|DePaul
|W 83-71
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Michigan
|L 70-52
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/29/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.