The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) take on the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN U

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 73.5 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 67.6 the Coyotes allow to opponents.
  • Arizona is 5-0 when it scores more than 67.6 points.
  • South Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Coyotes put up are 8.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.7).
  • South Dakota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.
  • When Arizona gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Coyotes shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats' 45 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.4 higher than the Coyotes have conceded.

South Dakota Leaders

  • Grace Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Tori Deperry: 12.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Kendall Holmes: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Natalie Mazurek: 6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Carley Duffney: 6.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Northern Colorado W 72-59 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/18/2023 DePaul W 83-71 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 Michigan L 70-52 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Arizona - Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 South Carolina State - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/29/2023 Northern Iowa - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.