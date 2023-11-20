South Dakota State vs. George Mason November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) will face the George Mason Patriots (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on PTB Live.
South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: PTB Live
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
George Mason Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Dakota State vs. George Mason Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Dakota State Rank
|South Dakota State AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|94th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|347th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|338th
|10.7
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
