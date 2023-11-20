Monday's game features the George Mason Patriots (3-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) clashing at Flagler Gymnasium in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-65 victory for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no set line.

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 80, South Dakota State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-14.2)

George Mason (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

South Dakota State Performance Insights

South Dakota State scored 70.9 points per game and gave up 69.8 last season, ranking them 191st in college basketball on offense and 166th on defense.

On the boards, the Jackrabbits were 288th in college basketball in rebounds (29.8 per game) last year. They were 217th in rebounds conceded (31.7 per game).

Last season, South Dakota State was 21st-worst in the country in assists at 10.7 per game.

The Jackrabbits were 134th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last season.

Defensively, South Dakota State was 263rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9 last year. It was 128th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.1%.

The Jackrabbits attempted 38.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 61.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.3% of the Jackrabbits' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.7% were 2-pointers.

