The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) go up against the George Mason Patriots (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on PTB Live.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits shot 45.0% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Patriots allowed to opponents.

South Dakota State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Patriots finished 107th.

Last year, the Jackrabbits averaged just 3.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Patriots allowed (67.3).

South Dakota State had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits gave up 68.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.9.

In terms of three-pointers, South Dakota State fared better at home last year, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule