How to Watch South Dakota State vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) go up against the George Mason Patriots (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on PTB Live.
South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- TV: PTB Live
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits shot 45.0% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Patriots allowed to opponents.
- South Dakota State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Patriots finished 107th.
- Last year, the Jackrabbits averaged just 3.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Patriots allowed (67.3).
- South Dakota State had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.3 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits gave up 68.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.9.
- In terms of three-pointers, South Dakota State fared better at home last year, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in road games.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Dakota Wesleyan
|W 83-55
|Frost Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 91-68
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|UCF
|L 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Mount Marty
|-
|Frost Arena
