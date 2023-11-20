The Detroit Pistons (2-12) will try to stop an 11-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (9-4) on November 20, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47%).

Denver has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank seventh.

The Nuggets record 113.7 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 116.6 the Pistons allow.

Denver has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 118.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 108 points per contest.

Denver is allowing 107.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (108.7).

The Nuggets are making 12.3 threes per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 5.9% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.7 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries