Nuggets vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (9-4) are favored (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-12) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and ALT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 221.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 5-8-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 80% chance to win.
Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pistons Prediction
|Nuggets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Pistons Player Props
Nuggets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|5
|38.5%
|113.7
|223.7
|108.1
|224.7
|223.4
|Pistons
|8
|57.1%
|110
|223.7
|116.6
|224.7
|220.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-3-0) than it has in road games (1-5-0).
- The 113.7 points per game the Nuggets record are only 2.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (116.6).
- When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|5-8
|1-1
|4-9
|Pistons
|6-8
|4-1
|9-5
Nuggets vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Pistons
|113.7
|110
|12
|24
|5-0
|3-5
|5-0
|2-6
|108.1
|116.6
|6
|22
|3-5
|4-1
|7-1
|2-3
