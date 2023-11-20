The Denver Nuggets (9-4) are favored (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-12) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 221.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have gone 5-8-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Denver has played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 80% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 5 38.5% 113.7 223.7 108.1 224.7 223.4
Pistons 8 57.1% 110 223.7 116.6 224.7 220.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-3-0) than it has in road games (1-5-0).
  • The 113.7 points per game the Nuggets record are only 2.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (116.6).
  • When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 5-8 1-1 4-9
Pistons 6-8 4-1 9-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Nuggets Pistons
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 110
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
5-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-5
5-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-6
108.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
3-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1
7-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.