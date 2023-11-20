Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 20?
Will Miles Wood score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Wood has zero points on the power play.
- Wood's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Wood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|11:49
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
