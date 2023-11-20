Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Rantanen in that upcoming Avalanche-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 21:23 on the ice per game.

In Rantanen's 16 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 11 of 16 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 16 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Rantanen hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 16 Games 4 23 Points 8 11 Goals 4 12 Assists 4

