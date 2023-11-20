For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in nine of 16 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Rantanen averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 3 2 1 25:36 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 1 1 19:30 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

