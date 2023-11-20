Should you wager on Logan O'Connor to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

